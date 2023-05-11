North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating a suspected drink spiking incident that happened in Yates Wine Lodge in Church Lane in York on Saturday May 6 at around 7pm.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Following the incident, a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital where she received treatment.

"Officers are issuing a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

"Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he could have information which will help with the investigation."

If you can help, email becca.quinn@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Becca Quinn.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Quote reference 12230081543 when passing on information.