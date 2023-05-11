The York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce will honour its former president Andrew Digwood with the new award at its annual dinner later this month.

Andrew tragically lost his life on November 6 last year following a short illness with colon cancer.

His passing led to an outpouring of tributes from the region’s business community and his funeral at York Minster was attended by hundreds of well-wishers.

York Minster service for Chamber of Commerce's Andrew Digwood

Today, the chamber announced it would honour his legacy by launching the Andrew Digwood Award at the forthcoming York & North Yorkshire Chamber Annual Dinner on Wednesday May 24 at York Racecourse.

The award will be bestowed on a business or individual who has shown themselves to be inspirational and transformative in the region and an example to the next generation of young York leaders.

Laurence Beardmore, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Andrew’s passing left a void that the region can never replace.

“We as a Chamber felt it vital that we honoured his legacy for future generations to come.

“The Andrew Digwood Award will be presented each year by the York & North Yorkshire president and, as the current holder of that position, it is my honour to announce that the official first recipient will be Andrew himself.”

Though born in Burnley, Lancashire, it was also said “his heart was in Yorkshire” and the top lawyer was a “champion for York.”

York lawyer and former Chamber of Commerce Chair Andrew Digwood dies

After studying law at Durham University, Andrew met his wife, Helen, in 2002 after both qualified as solicitors, and they married in 2010. They went on to have two children; George and Lucy in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

Until last Spring Andrew worked at Rollits before becoming an Associate Director based in SJP Law’s York office, specialising in commercial dispute resolution.

He began his legal training in 1999 with an international law firm, working in their offices in Birmingham and Leeds, where he qualified and remained until 2004, working primarily in intellectual property disputes.

In 2004 he moved to York to join a regional law firm where as well as the experience in intellectual property disputes that he brought with him, he broadened his dispute resolution practice to advise on a range of other matters including property, contract, shareholder, partnership and inheritance disputes.

The annual dinner promises an evening full of delicious food, inspirational speakers and enjoyable entertainment.

It will be hosted by well-known personality Jon Hammond and includes a drinks reception, dinner and entertainment.

A fundraising raffle will be held to support the chamber’s charity partner, the York-based youth charity, The Island.

To attend the York & North Yorkshire Chamber Annual Dinner visit Ticket Selection - Celebrating York & North Yorkshire (force.com)