York Racecourse has created the ‘Proper Thank You Bank’ that could see more than 2,000 deserving Macmillan and other NHS professionals attending the annual Macmillan Charity Raceday this year with completely free admission.

Every four tickets sold for this year’s 52nd Macmillan Charity Raceday on June 17 will generate a free admission for The Proper Thank You Bank, so hardworking Macmillan nurses, carers, volunteers, other NHS workers, blue light staff and other worthy causes can enjoy a day at the races as a thank you for their inspirational work.

A racing action shot from the 2022 event in York (Image: Supplied)

The Proper Thank You is in addition to 20 per cent of admission fees being donated to Macmillan and other charities on the day.

William Derby, chief executive of York Racecourse, said: “We are so proud of our partnership with Macmillan over the last five decades.

"Macmillan Charity Raceday continues to evolve and we are delighted to introduce this scheme whereby racegoers can further directly support Macmillan in the knowledge that just by booking to attend the race day, not only are they helping raise funds for Macmillan but they are also enabling a member of the wider Macmillan community, whether they be a nurse, carer or volunteer, to enjoy a day at York Racecourse.

"We hope this Proper Thank You Bank will create a very special atmosphere on what is British Racing’s largest charity race day."

Macmillan volunteers will be thanked for their hard work (Image: Supplied)

Entering its 52nd year, the annual Macmillan and York Racecourse Raceday has raised almost £10 million.

Macmillan’s new chief executive Gemma Peters who is spending the day at York Racecourse said: “What a generous offer. Huge thanks to the York Racecourse team for making this happen. I hope ‘The Proper Thank You Bank’ will mean that more of our hardworking nurses, carers and volunteers can have a much-deserved break and enjoy this historic event.

"There are 216,000 people living with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber and the money raised at the event will contribute towards the vital support that Macmillan provides in the region."

Katie Yockney of Macmillan (Image: Supplied)

Katie Yockney helped establish the Macmillan Advanced Specialist Practitioner role working in care homes across Barnsley to support residents at the end of their life. Katie started in the role in 2018 and worked with care home residents and their families to identify their end of life care needs and consider their wishes and preferences.

Katie, who attended the Macmillan Charity Raceday last year, said: "One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer, it isn’t going away and there will be a continuous need for Macmillan support, you can help us provide this by attending Macmillan’s Charity Raceday."