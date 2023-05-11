Sky News today reported London-based Breal Capital may have the right recipe to acquire the Black Sheep Brewery.

The move follows Masham-based Black Sheep filing a notice of intent to appoint administrators last week.

It follows difficult times for the brewer, founded by Paul Theakston in 1992, leading it to announce a ‘strategic review’ of its operations, including a possible sale.

Last week, the Northern Echo, a sister title of the York Press, reported six or seven potential bidders for the business.

Black Sheep CEO Charlene Lyons confident over brewery's future

Black Sheep CEO Charlene Lyons also told the paper: "We have several parties who are excited about working with us supporting the brand, the business and the people. We are feeling fairly confident in the future."

"They each have different experiences to bring to the party, all centred around support and the ability to grow Black Sheep and a continuation of business as usual."

The Press has approached Teno Capital, who is handling the process, and also Breal Capital for comment.

A Black Sheep spokesperson told the Press: “We are talking to a number of interested parties and we expect to be able to make a positive announcement soon. We do not intend to speculate on the results of our ongoing talks at this stage.”

In the meantime, the Black Sheep is stressing it remains ‘business as usual’, with it still making ales and its pubs selling beer.

The Last Drop in is recognised by York area CAMRA

Among them, the Last Drop Inn in York, was recognised by York CAMRA as Spring City Pub of the Season.