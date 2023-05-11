The decision follows months of delays and cancellations by the operator.

Graham Sutherland, chief executive of TPE owner FirstGroup, insisted the company has “worked extremely hard to improve services”.

Train services run by TransPennine Express will be nationalised (Image: Newsquest)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced the decision to bring the operator’s services under government control, but warned it is “not a silver bullet”.

The Department for Transport services will be brought under its Operator of Last Resort from May 28.

TPE operates trains from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough.

The operator also manages the Malton and Selby railway stations.

Mr Harper said: “In my time as Transport Secretary, I have been clear that passenger experience must always come first.

“After months of commuters and northern businesses bearing the brunt of continuous cancellations, I’ve made the decision to bring TPE into Operator of Last Resort.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper (Image: Lucy North/PA Wire)

“This is not a silver bullet and will not instantaneously fix a number of challenges being faced, including Aslef’s actions which are preventing TPE from being able to run a full service.”

Read next:

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: “I have long called for TPE to be brought under public ownership via the Operator of Last Resort model.

“The service has been so disruptive to passengers that they have not been able to plan their journeys.”

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central (Image: Newsquest)

The Labour MP, however, added that the government "has sat on their hands, rewarding failure, rather than acting" over the last year, and "must own their responsibility for letting down passengers in the north".

She said: “I hope this can be a new beginning for the TPE route, however the government must now resolve the dispute with the rail unions, as staff have also carried a heavy cost as a result of the failure of the management to run their service and support their staff.

“Labour will nationalise the rail network as we know the difference a properly run railway will make to passengers, businesses, and the northern economy, including here in York.”

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said the “the right decision” was taken by the Transport Secretary.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton (Image: Newsquest)

“While I do appreciate TPE have made efforts to improve services, my constituents have still faced years of poor service and unreliability,” said the Conservative MP.

“I have raised this with TPE and transport ministers throughout the years as an MP, as well as raising numerous constituent complaints with the company.

“TPE has therefore lost the confidence of travellers in the north and I fully support the decision to bring TPE under government control."