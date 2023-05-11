Two large banners advertising Covid-19 booster vaccinations at a Covid vaccination centre in Pateley Bridge were pulled down and stolen overnight between Monday May 1 to Tuesday May 2.

The banners were located outside the pharmacy in Pateley Bridge High Street and at the Bewerley Memorial Hall in Park Road.

The banners were bright yellow and measured approximately one metre by two metres.

Anybody with information about this crime can email bill.hickson@northyorkshire.police.uk, call 101, or report on-line on the North Yorkshire Police website.

Quote reference number 12230080065 when passing on information.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 or online at the Crimestoppers website.