North Yorkshire Police have released footage of the 140mph chase of banned driver Jason Ryder.
Taken from police cars, it shows the 45-year-old and an incident with an HGV at the A59/A1(M) roundabout, Ryder driving his Audi A3 at twice the speed limit along the hard shoulder in rainy conditions and the end of the chase when police puncture his tyres with a stinger.
