Long Boi, a 70cm tall duck, who lived on the university's west campus, has not been seen for almost two months, leading the university to now conclude that he has passed away.

In a post on Facebook today, the university said: "Following a period of almost two months without a confirmed sighting of Long Boi, we are today forced to conclude that he has passed away.

"We appreciate this is not the resolution that many people were wishing for, but hope that acknowledging his passing allows us to focus on celebrating his life and commemorating the time he spent with us."

The University of York's Student Union now wants to celebrate his life, and is working on organising a tribute to him - possibly a statue in his memory - with details yet to be confirmed.

The University of York and the student union released the following joint statement: "During his time on campus, Long Boi brought joy to staff, students, alumni and visitors to York.

"Our beautiful campus and wonderful grounds team provided a rich life for him during the four years he lived with us.

"We remain grateful for the incredible community of fans who have given their time, energy and skills to celebrating Long Boi and the abundance of wildlife found here on campus.

"We are a campus bursting with flowers and fauna, and while we appreciate people may wish to leave floral tributes, we would instead encourage you to do something for the local environment, such as feeding the ducks at your local pond or making a charitable donation in Long Boi’s memory."

In memory of Long Boi, Ziggy's night club, in Micklegate, said it will give 20 per cent of all profits from this Friday's YorkPartyNetwork’s Underground event to the RSPCA, and free shots for those with a picture or video of themselves feeding Long Boi.

The news of his disappearance was announced on BBC Radio One's Breakfast Show.

BBC's Greg James said on the show: "We have to believe, where would we be without hope, and where would we be without this duck. It can’t be goodbye.”

Locally, Doe Bakehouse, in 12a Church Street also sold a donut to spread awareness of his disappearance.