Councillors voted to end blue badge parking in York city centre to make way for the implementation of counter-terrorism measures in November 2021, sparking outrage from disability activists.

City of York Council, which had been run by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition since 2019, now has a Labour Party majority following the May local elections.

Luke Charters, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for York Outer, said the blue badge issue partially helped Labour take control of the council.

He also thinks these are the issues that will pave a way for him into Westminster.

“York Outer is now one of our target seats,” Mr Charters said.

“We need it mathematically if we want a majority of one.”

On the local elections, he added: “It’s our best result in York Outer since the seat was created.

“It was our first council seat gain in 12 years and we’re effectively now tied neck and neck with the Tories.”

In the area covered by York Outer, Labour now has one councillor in the Fulford and Heslington ward and three in the Hull Road ward.

The rest of the constituency is made up of wards represented by Liberal Democrats, Conservatives and one independent councillor.

Despite this, when asked whether he is expecting to be York Outer’s next MP, Mr Charters said: “I am.

“I would say if we keep up this intensity of the campaign and the response is what we see on the doorstep and that continues, then yes I really do think so.”

Luke Charters

On the furore regarding the blue badge ban, Mr Charters added: “The way we treat the most vulnerable in our society is reflective of the kind of the city we are.

“My dad is actually a blue badge holder so it was very personal for me.

“I am really excited for a Labour majority council tackling that as one of its majority issues.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be judged in a general election based on what we achieve as a city council.”

The blue badges issue is also something that Conservatives campaigned on.

Before the local elections, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy tweeted: “For better services, lower council tax and the reversal of blue badge restrictions, vote Conservative today.”

While Liberal Democrat Cllr Andrew Waller, who was the executive member for the economy and strategic planning, retained his seat, Green Party Cllr Andy D’Agorne, former executive member for transport, lost his to Labour.

In March, blue badge protestors gathered outside the national Liberal Democrats spring conference and their cause was lent support by York-born actor Dame Judi Dench, who said access to the city for disabled people was “essential”.

Explaining the decision at the time, Cllr Waller said: “These are extremely complex decisions and we are hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed to the discussion.

“We will continue to listen to the varied needs of our residents and businesses, and are working to put in place measures which balance these in a mutually respectful way to as best as possible improve access and create a safe and welcoming city centre, following the feedback we have received.”