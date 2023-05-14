As reported by The Press, agents selling Towton Hall, the £2.5m country pile near Tadcaster which comes with its own pub, said the star and “their entourage” visited the historic venue recently.

Speculation on social media has been rife over who the famous face - and possible our new neighbour - could be.

Agents Blenkin & Co would not reveal whether the star put in an offer.

Towton Hall, Tadcaster

However, should Towton Hall not be to their liking, there is a wealth of other out-of-this-world properties in York and the surrounding area which may tick all their boxes.

According to Right Move, there are 85 properties in York and the surrounding ten miles which cost more than £1 million. But if they are looking for something more exclusive - and expensive - and in the price range of Towton Hall, that narrows the search to just 10.

Here is a flavour of what is on offer:

Fulford Road, York - £1 million

Historic York - part of the former Priory Hotel is now on the market

Part of the former Priory Hotel, this property offers our A-lister the very best location to make the most of their new life in York.

Just a short stroll from the city centre - via the New Walk riverside path - our celebrity will pass by York's historic walls to access the lively city centre, full of some of the best bars and restaurants in the north as well as cultural bases such as local theatres and cinemas and world-class attractions like the Minster, Jorvik Centre, and the Yorkshire Museum.

The new owner will not only be buying a substantial house with six bedrooms, a double garage, and private garden but a unique part of York history.

Formerly the Priory Hotel, the red-brick Victorian building dates back to the late 19th century when the the building was part of the Fulford Grange Estate - which today would cover the area from the Blue Bridge to Alma Terrace.

York grain merchant Isaac Poad bought the estate in 1876 and soon after built the Priory Hotel for his daughter. In the 1880s, football and rugby games were played in the grounds, and tennis courts were available to hire.

All inquiries to Savills.

Terry's of York Apartment, Bishopthorpe Road - just over £1 million

Perfect for the celebrity who also enjoys a day or two at the races.

This luxury 3/4 bedroom penthouse is located within the iconic Terry's of York conversion and includes more than 2,000 sq ft of luxurious, flexible, living space with a large south-facing terrace with amazing views over Knavesmire.

Link Agency is handling the sale and says the penthouse is just "wow". It adds: "It is easy to see how one of the apartments in the converted Terry's of York building recently featured on TV as the best apartment in York."

Grimston, Tadcaster - £3 million

Our famous name could live it up like a lord (or lady) at this Grade II listed country residence that dates back to the early 19th century and was built for Lord Londesborough as part of the Grimston Estate.

And there is plenty of room for their entourage: besides the six-bedroom main house there are two further cottages, each with two bedrooms, as well as a garden lodge.

And to keep fit, the property includes an indoor swimming pool (complete with slide, what fun!) and an indoor gym room. On offer with Savills.

Bishopthorpe Garth, Bishopthorpe, York - £3.5m

Inside Bishopthorpe Garth

Exterior of Bishopthorpe Garth This Arts & Crafts house with cottages, gardens and grounds, offers the best of both worlds enjoying a private setting on the edge of York.

Said to be one of North Yorkshire’s best representations of the Arts & Crafts architectural movement, no surprise that it is Grade II listed. Designed and constructed in 1908 by renowned architect Walter Brierley (often referred to as the ‘Lutyens of the North’).

Initially on offer for £4.75 million when it was first listed in December 2021, it is now available for less (agents are Blenkin & Co) - which might be appealing to any star facing their own cost of living crisis.

The six-bed home also has 4.5 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds, which includes a flat and two cottages.

For the A-lister looking for “a country house in town” this must be surely worth a viewing?

Sheriff Hutton Park Estate - £10 million

Sheriff Hutton Park Estate - on sale for £10 million

This is the big daddy of properties currently on sale in our area.

A historic country home that was once visited by King James I is on the market for £10 million with Savills.

Accommodation includes a Grade I listed principal house, Grade II listed Rangers House in need of modernisation and a home farmhouse with three bedrooms

It boasts Grade II listed parks and gardens, garden walls and a number of beautiful listed statutes and urns.

The property dates back to the early 17th century - a time when Sheriff Hutton and all the surrounding countryside was part of the Forest of Galtres. It comprised part of a large deer park which contained the Royal Hunting Lodge or 'Launde House' visited by King James I in 1617.