The students aged 7-11 at Camblesforth Community Primary Academy (part of Ebor Academy Trust), were given activity boxes containing learning materials, games, bottles, cans and cardboard to build the robots.

The Drax Community and Education team on recycling gave a presentation on how best to recycle and then they returned to see the results and judge the best robots.

Drax Community and Education Manager, Jane Breach, said: “By providing schools with these resources we hope to help develop students’ understanding of the importance of recycling and fire up their imaginations, inspiring them to study STEM subjects by showing them the wide range of career options that are available.”

Camblesford school teacher, Georgia Wynn said: “Creating their amazing robots really sparked the children's enthusiasm for STEM and drew their focus to the importance of recycling. Activities like these are so important as it brings the subject to life and encourages students to start thinking about careers they might enjoy in the future.”