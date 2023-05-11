Castle Howard, near Malton, won Marketing and Communications Campaign of the Year at the 2023 Museum + Heritage Awards for its Christmas campaign.

The campaign, ‘Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas’, was for the stately home’s festive experience, which saw record-breaking visitor numbers last year (2022).

Castle Howard placed first in the category, alongside other shortlisted campaigns and organisations, including Tate Liverpool and the Imperial War Museum.

The award was run by independent events and publishing company Museum + Heritage and judged by a panel of industry experts.

It is open to all museums, galleries, archives, and cultural and heritage organisations, both digital and in-person.

On the night of the awards, judges praised Castle Howard’s campaign for “achieving a remarkable return on investment” and said it was “theatrical in approach and successful in its outcome, building both audiences and experience”.

Abbigail Ollive, director of marketing and visitors at Castle Howard, said: “It was a joy to be in a room full of incredible peers, and we were thrilled to be recognised at a great night celebrating the wonderful work across the sector.

“We welcomed over 80,000 visitors to Christmas at Castle Howard last year – our whole team across the organisation are dedicated to delivering a magical and joyful event; this award recognises a grand team effort.”

Castle Howard will announce their Christmas theme for 2023 this weekend with tickets to go on sale soon after.

More information can be found at: www.castlehoward.co.uk