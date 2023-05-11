The first Comic-Con Yorkshire will be held at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate - and tickets are available now.

A spokesperson for the event said: "In an award-winning venue located just outside the beautiful spa town of Harrogate, one of the most exciting events ever is ready to launch.

"Monopoly Events are aiming high, with plans to make this into another flagship Monopoly show for all the fans in Yorkshire."

Fans have the chance to dress up during the event (Image: S. Moscrop Photography)

The first Comic-Con Yorkshire will be an event to remember for comic, TV and film fans across the globe.

Visitors will have the chance to celebrate everything from both the small and large screen with the team this year.

The guest line-up starts with Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Wednesday on Netflix.

Monopoly Events will also bring you the legendary John Cleese of Fawlty Towers, Monty Python, Hollywood legend Michael Madsen, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Zach Gilligan from Gremlins.

The spokesperson added: "Don’t miss out on this incredible launch. Get your tickets to Comic-Con Yorkshire, where you can meet your heroes and enjoy one of the best weekends coming soon to Harrogate."

A range of costumes are often on display at Comic-Con (Image: S. Moscrop Photography)

As well as the guest line-up, fans can also dress up in a variety of costumes and join with cosplay community - as well as browse trade stalls selling everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork and more.

There will also be prop and set displays on site from different franchises - offering fans the chance to have pictures taken, along with other attractions including training schools, video gaming activities and displays.

To book tickets for the event, visit the TicketQuarter website or call the box office on 0344 8000 410.

Further details can also be found on the Comic-Con Yorkshire social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Some of the Comic-Con fans from the Liverpool event (Image: S. Moscrop Photography)

Monopoly Events recently held a Comic-Con in Liverpool at the Exhibition Centre.

The event featured a top guest line-up including the one and only Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci.