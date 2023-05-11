‘Coronate’ is a word that, much to my surprise, does appear in the OED.
However, its usage is described as rare. That is until now, when it keeps cropping up, even on the BBC. I wonder why?
After all, in the well-known hymn it’s ‘Crown Him with many crowns’. Substitute ‘Crown’ with ‘Coronate’ and it doesn’t so much trip off the tongue as trip over it!
What’s your position on ‘coronate’, or do you prevaricate?
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
