Most pets can find kennel life stressful, so wherever possible Blue Cross in Topcliffe finds a new home while the pet is still at his previous home. However, for strays and emergency rehoming cases where this is not possible, a network of volunteer foster carers step in to care for the pets in their own home.

The centre also takes in litters of kittens whose mum has either left them to fend for themselves or died.

Rachel Gudgeon, foster carer ambassador at Blue Cross in Thirsk said: “We are looking for volunteers with some pet handling experience to take in a cat, dog, rabbit or other small pet until we find them their perfect forever home.”

Crackle the kitten (Image: Supplied)

Volunteer foster carers must be over 18, have their own transport for vet visits and meetings with potential new owners at the centre - and ideally have no other pets in the home. There is full training, ongoing support and all costs are covered by Blue Cross.

Dog foster carers need a garden or other outside space and cat foster carers a spare room or quiet area for cats to adjust.

To find out more, visit the Blue Cross website.