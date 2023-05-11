The Yorkshire Big Curry Lunch on Thursday June 1 at the Merchant Adventurer’s Hall will host over 300 guests during two banquet-style lunch sittings in the Great Hall.

Guests will be able to attend for the whole period, network and enjoy unlimited curry, beer and soft drinks.

The fundraiser will have a distinctive military flavour, supported by local Army personnel and musicians, and will also feature an auction, with some distinctly unique prizes.

It follows 15 years of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, hosting The Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch at the Guildhall, London, raising over £2.85m during that time.

The York event is co-organised with Councillor Ashley Mason, and West Yorkshire High Sheriff, Zulfi Karim DL.

Along with event partners, Burflex Scaffolding Limited, it is supported by several iconic Yorkshire brands.

Lt ColBarney Barnbrook, Regional Director for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, said “Curry is a staple food of the British Army, and also represents the cultural diversity of Yorkshire. It seems logical to bring this flagship event to Britain’s historic second city.”

Managing Director, Steve Cox, from Burflex Scaffolding Limited said “We are delighted to be able to support this great event. As a veteran-friendly company, I know how much the Charity supports the whole Army Family.”

Tickets are £55 per person. For details and tickets, go to: https://soldierscharity.org/events/the-yorkshire-big-curry-lunch-2023/