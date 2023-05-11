Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported over 30,000 community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016 - and charities and organisations, who play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities, can apply up until June 11 to be considered for the next round of funding.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op said: “Our Local Community Fund is more relevant than ever as the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local organisations.

"We know that our members want to support the communities they live in - and Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to do this. Simply by shopping at Co-op - with our funding support enabling local organisations to provide valuable services and support to people at a time when communities need it most.”

Co-op is looking to continue to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally and align with Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world, with a focus on bringing people together to access food, helping to improve mental wellbeing, creating opportunities for young people and helping communities to save and restore nature.

More information can be found on the Co-op website.