The catwalk show in aid of local charity Breast Friends York was held at Browns department store in York as part of York Fashion Week.

The audience of 120 people was treated to a catwalk show, a glass of fizz and an opportunity to shop afterwards.

Fifty per cent of ticket sales from the event, proceeds from the raffle and tombola and donations raised a total of £2,000 for the York-based charity, Breast Friends York.

The show was held as part of York Fashion Week and was a repeat of one that last took place in 2019.

Fashion show at Browns for Breast Friends York (Image: Lyndon C Smith)

The idea was the brainchild of Sara Murphy, who used to work at the store.

Sara was herself moving on from a breast cancer diagnosis when she saw that London Fashion Week held an annual fashion show with models also with some stage of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Sara approached the store to see if Browns would host a similar show as part of York Fashion Week. It was a great success, but sadly the following year it had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Angela Horner, associate director at Browns and one of the founders of York Fashion Week said: “It was fabulous to welcome 12 models back into the store to strut their stuff on the catwalk.

"All the models who took part are all at some stage of their journey with breast cancer – ranging from one lady who has been well for 15 years to a lady who only received her diagnosis in January. We also had a fabulous male model, Peter, which helped us to remember that men can be diagnosed with breast cancer too.”

Catwalk show at Browns for Breast Friends York (Image: Lyndon C Smith)

Sara Murphy said: “It was a room full of joy, knowing that even though the models have been - and in some cases are still going through a lot - they can still look stunning and be brimming with confidence. Raising money for Breast Friends York was the icing on the cake.”

Breast Friends York was founded by Zoe Bounds in 2014 to provide non-medical peer support.

Those with or who have had breast cancer can meet others in a safe supportive environment.

Activities organised by the charity vary with everything from Park Runs and yoga, to lunch out or their monthly meetings for coffee and cake at the Pig and Pastry cafe in Bishopthorpe Road.

There is even a sewing club which provides free heart-shaped pillows for those in hospital who have just undergone surgery. These can be placed under the arm to assist with pain relief.

Due to fundraising, everyone - regardless of financial circumstances - can access activities and support.

Sara and the team at Browns are hoping to host the show again in 2024.