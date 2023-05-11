As reported by The Press, the Ferris wheel, which proved a big hit in the autumn of 2022, is currently being erected again in St Sampson's Square.

According to a City of York Council planning notice, the wheel will be in place until June 5.

During the period the wheel is in operation, St Sampson's Square will be closed to vehicles.

The 33-metre wheel has been once again brought to the city by York-based company Events by Cynosure, which is also behind the popular Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to be held at Castle Howard this summer.

A spokesperson for Events by Cynosure said that the Ferris wheel is due to be in operation from tomorrow (May 12) until June 4.

John Lowery, chief operating officer, said: “We are thrilled to be back in our home city of York, last October was a great success.

The Ferris wheel when it was last in York (Image: Milner Creative)

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors and residents over the month of May, offering the unique opportunity to view the city from a very different prospective.”

Prices are £5 for under 1.4 meters and £7 for over.

Tickets can be purchased from St Sampson's Square by cash or card payment.