The escort was guiding Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, through Earl’s Court in West London on Wednesday at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, a Met Police spokesman said: “A woman has been injured after being involved in a collision with a police motorcycle in west London.

“At approximately 3.21pm on Wednesday, May 10, a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW5.

“Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, has been taken to hospital.

“She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.

“There are no reports of any other injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”

The force said the Directorate of Professional Standards, which investigates officers’ conduct, has been informed as is routine.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman added: “The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.

“Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”