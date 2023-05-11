Data from water companies and the Environment Agency suggests that 12 out of 17 English regions will face severe water stress in the next two decades.

This includes almost the entirety of the South of England and the Midlands with demand expected to exceed supply.

At the moment, no region in England currently faces water stress but a rapidly changing climate could bring longer and hotter periods in the summer months, putting pressure on UK water resources.

(Canva) Much of the South of England and the Midlands is expected to experience severe water pressure by the 2030s (Image: Canva)

Government plans to reduce household water usage as data shows England at risk of severe stress

Households use an average of 144 litres of water per day with the Government seeking to reduce this to 122 litres by 2038 and 110 litres by 2050.

It plans on doing this through its Plan for Water in which it said installing water butts, water conservation and efficiency would help reduce demand.

It also wants water companies to reduce the leakage in their pipes, where some 20% of the public water supply is lost.

Kingfisher, which partnered with economics consultants Cebr, said that, in the past five years, water usage has risen by three litres per day.

Thierry Garnier, CEO of Kingfisher, said: “Across Europe, we are experiencing more extreme weather, leading to increasing water scarcity in many regions.

“As the impact of climate change becomes more apparent, measures such as hose pipe bans are set to become much more common, with increasingly strong measures needed to reduce demand.”

(Canva) 40% of Brits said they showered for eight minutes or more (Image: Canva)

Half of Brits leave the tap running while brushing their teeth

A separate survey of 3000 UK adults showed that people tend to underestimate their daily water use with 66% saying they probably use less than 140 litres with 29% saying they were unable to guess.

Half of the respondents said they leave the tap on while brushing their teeth, a figure that rises to 70% among Londoners, a region more likely to face water stress.

25% of Brits said they shower in less than five minutes with 40% showering for eight minutes or more.

This comes as data revealed that the average shower uses 12 litres per minute, meaning those taking eight minutes to wash could be using 96 litres.

Mr Garnier said: “We all have a role to play in conserving water. Making simple and affordable changes in our homes can have a huge impact, from installing water butts to collect rainwater for the garden to fitting tap aerators or low-flow shower heads.

“Governments can also help by encouraging the rollout of smart water meters and supporting the public to be more informed about water.

“By taking action now, we can put our water usage on a more sustainable path and safeguard this essential resource for the future."