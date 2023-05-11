North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft in York city centre, which occurred at around 11.45pm on Saturday April 15, near to the Ouse Bridge.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Quote reference 12230067482 when passing on information.