North Yorkshire Police said the driver was spotted in the Huntington area of the city last night (May 10).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The driver was spoken to and issued a section 59 warning for the offence.

"We encourage any members of public to report driving offences to us."

A section 59 offence is the use of the vehicle is causing/likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public, under the Police Reform Act 2002.