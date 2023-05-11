AN 'ANTI-SOCIAL' driver was pulled over by police officers in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the driver was spotted in the Huntington area of the city last night (May 10).
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The driver was spoken to and issued a section 59 warning for the offence.
"We encourage any members of public to report driving offences to us."
A section 59 offence is the use of the vehicle is causing/likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public, under the Police Reform Act 2002.
