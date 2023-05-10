The GMB presenter, who famously walked off the ITV set when confronted by weatherman Alex Beresford, said: “All I am going to say is I am not going to take lectures on privacy invasion from Prince Harry."

This comes as the Duke of Sussex and other high-profile figures bring claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The trial has been ongoing since Wednesday with it is expected to last seven weeks.

Piers Morgan's claims come after he was asked by an ITV reporter if he would "apologise" to the Prince over the claims.

The former GMB host responded to the door-stepping journalist: “All I am going to say is I am not going to take lectures on privacy invasion from Prince Harry, somebody who has spent the last three years ruthlessly and cynically invading the royal family’s privacy for vast commercial gain and told a pack of lies about them.

“So I suggest he gets out of court and apologises to his family for the disgraceful invasion of privacy that he’s been purporting.”

The 58-year-old added: “I think Prince Harry should be apologising for his disgraceful invasion of privacy of the royal family and others by the way.”

In 2021, when Morgan walked away from Good Morning Britain, he said he did not believe Meghan's claims made in the Oprah Winfrey special.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints with Ofcome later saying this did not breach the broadcasting code.

Mirror Group Newspapers apologise to Prince Harry in phone hacking trial

The Mirror Group recently apologised to Prince Harry for ordering the unlawful gathering of information in the Royal’s latest phone hacking trial.

The apology came on the first day of the Duke of Sussex’s legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The publisher admitted there is “some evidence” of unlawful information gathering (UIG) in relation to a High Court challenge brought by the Duke of Sussex that “warrants compensation”.

In court documents released at the start of a trial in London, Mirror Group Newspapers said it “unreservedly apologises” for instances of unlawful information gathering, which the publisher said “will never be repeated”.