Isla the springer spaniel is an expert at sniffing out explosives.

So neither she nor her handler - North Yorkshire Police dog handler PC Gareth Gummerson - were involved in arresting protesters.

Instead, they worked alongside other police - including from the Met and from the MoD - to ensure the safety of everyone attending.

Isla worked hard sniffing around venues and locations to be used for the Coronation to check for explosives.

But she also had 'plenty of downtime socialising with new canine friends', said PC Gummerson.

"And she’s definitely been enjoying enjoyed staying in my hotel with me which is not a luxury she usually gets at home!"

North Yorkshire police dog Isla sporting a patriotic bow tie for the Coronation (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

PC Gummerson joined North Yorkshire Police in March 2004 and became a dog handler 10 years ago.

He works with Milo, a 'general purpose' police dog, and Isla, an explosives search dog.

But it was Isla who took him to London.

“Isla is an eight year old springer spaniel and we’ve always worked together since she joined North Yorkshire Police as a puppy," PC Gummerson said.

"She’s highly trained and skilled at her job and she’s never happier than when she’s working.

“Police dogs are a specialist and important resource so we’re often deployed on mutual aid, where we work with colleagues from across the UK to help keep everyone safe at a variety of events and occasions.

“We’ve been to many events together including the G7 in Cornwall, Cop26 in Glasgow, the UCI cycling championships, Armed Forces Day and on a number of deployments with the National Crime Agency."

London had been a bit different for Isla however, he admitted.

"There’s huge numbers of people around, large crowds and a lot of traffic but none of that fazed Isla – she’s a true professional!"

While in London, Isla and her handler got to see behind the scenes at the Coronation - and also worked alongside the Metropolitan Police, as well as police from South Wales, the Ministry of Defence and Devon and Cornwall.

“I’m really proud to (have been) part of this historic event and to (have played) a role in keeping everyone safe so they (could) enjoy the celebrations and make the most of the occasion,” said PC Gummerson.

She's not saying - but we're sure Isla's proud too.