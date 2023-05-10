North Yorkshire Police officers in Scarborough are investigating an assault on a woman in Victoria Park towards Columbus Ravine in Scarborough at around 8.45pm on Sunday (May 7).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The victim, who is aged in her 40s, was assaulted inside or around a red Ford Transit van she was travelling in.

"The van was parked on the road, near the entrance to Victoria Park car park, at the time of the incident.

"The victim sustained a large cut to her face which required specialist medical treatment - and a suspected bite mark to her hand.

"A 41-year-old man from Whitby has been arrested in connection with the incident. Following questioning, he was released on bail while enquiries continue."

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard the assault take place, and anyone who may have CCTV, phone or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Rowan.Haywood@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230081806.