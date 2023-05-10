The Last Drop Inn in Colliergate has been awarded Spring City Pub of the Season from the York Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

The recognition comes as the pub, which is owned by the Black Sheep Brewery, faces a potentially uncertain future. The Masham-based brewery says it is to enter administration though it it is currently ‘business as usual.’

York CAMRA says the pub has gone ‘from strength to strength’ since it was refurbished and re-opened in Autumn 21, with a much brighter atmosphere.

Member Steve Gorton said at the recent presentation: “With Alex (Higginson) in charge who is a cask ale passionate landlord and nine handpulls, there is always a varied and changing range of styles in tip top condition. This attention to quality and the friendly ambience makes the Last Drop a worthy winner”.

Alex Replied he was ‘beyond chuffed’ to win, crediting his dedicated and passionate staff for their hard work.

He added: “Real ale has always been a passion of ours and we take humongous pride in championing cask ale in York. There will always be a wide range of cask and keg ales on our bar, including a dark beer on both guest and core lines (regardless of the weather!).”