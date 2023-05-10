The star in question was Tom Rosenthal, who is known for his roles in Channel Four’s Friday Night Dinner and ITV’s Plebs.

He visited York as part of a project to travel the world by offering favours for an upcoming book, ‘Around The World In 80 Favours’.

The book will see the actor and comedian navigate the globe without paying for travel, which can only be exchanged for a fair and equal favour.

Tom Rosenthal is known for his roles in Channel Four’s Friday Night Dinner and ITV’s Plebs (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

To get to York, Tom completed a favour of hoovering a family in Carlisle’s car.

He then bagged a lift further south to complete his next favour consisting of a shift at The Falcon, in Micklegate.

As reported by The Press, the pub reopened in November 2022 and is co-owned by Cameron Brown and Aron McMahon.

The pair also own the Turning Point Brewery in Knaresborough.

One of the customers at the bar last night was York resident Ben McCluskey.

Ben said he was on the train back to the city from Leeds when a friend told him that the star was on shift, so he decided to call in past on his way home.

The 33-year-old, who works in the Civil Service, said he used to visit the pub regularly before the pandemic, but this was his first visit since it reopened.

His reunion with the pub was more than memorable with Ben praising not only it’s revamp, but also his interaction with the guest barman.

“Having spoken to (Tom) while at the pub he seemed like a really nice, down to earth guy,” he said.

Ben McCluskey with Tom Rosenthal after the star poured him a pint (Image: Ben McCluskey)

Ben admitted that he had not followed much of Tom’s work, but after meeting him said: “I’m probably a bigger fan of his now than I was before.

“I will be reading the book when it comes out to find out where he ends up.”

Ben explained how Tom was happy to chat with customers, sign autographs, and pose for pictures.

He added that the idea of the book is a good one, giving credit to it championing “community support” which he said was important in the current climate.

Despite Tom being a successful actor, comedian, and writer one question remained.

Can he pour a pint?

“(At the start) I think he needed a bit of help,” answered Ben.

“He was a bit unfamiliar (with the job).

“He was there for a good few hours so got some good practice.

“He seemed to have the hang of it by the time I had left.”

