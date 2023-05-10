Prison officer and dad-of-two Nicholas Wilkes died last year at the age of 30.

Since then, his father Shaun and other family members have undertaken a range of sporting challenges and raised more than £10,000 for the mental health charity MIND.

Now Shaun, of Strensall, York, is taking on a new challenge - to cycle the length of the Britain, completing the iconic cycle from Cornwall's Land's End to John O'Groats in Scotland.

Some of Nicholas's friends and family tackle the National Three Peaks in aid of MIND last year

You can find out more and support them via a Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/page/cycle-for-wilkes

Sean said: "This year we are taking part in an event to raise money for Andysman Club. Andysman Club is a men’s suicide-prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.

"We want to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation."

On the 1,000-mile trip, Shaun will be joined by Nicholas's uncle Dave Wills and family friend Alf, aka Iain Cockrill.

On their t-shirts they will have the slogan printed: #ITSOKAYTOTALK.

Slogan on their t-shirts urges men to talk about their problems and feelings

The challenge will begin on June 4 and should take 14 days, cycling an average of around 75 miles a day.

Sean said: "We are doing this to help raise awareness of men’s mental health, help prevent male suicide and just say that it is ok to talk."

They have set a fundraising target of £5,000.