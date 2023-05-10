A GRIEVING father whose son took his own life is to cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats to combat male suicide.
Prison officer and dad-of-two Nicholas Wilkes died last year at the age of 30.
Since then, his father Shaun and other family members have undertaken a range of sporting challenges and raised more than £10,000 for the mental health charity MIND.
Now Shaun, of Strensall, York, is taking on a new challenge - to cycle the length of the Britain, completing the iconic cycle from Cornwall's Land's End to John O'Groats in Scotland.
You can find out more and support them via a Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/page/cycle-for-wilkes
Sean said: "This year we are taking part in an event to raise money for Andysman Club. Andysman Club is a men’s suicide-prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.
"We want to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation."
On the 1,000-mile trip, Shaun will be joined by Nicholas's uncle Dave Wills and family friend Alf, aka Iain Cockrill.
On their t-shirts they will have the slogan printed: #ITSOKAYTOTALK.
The challenge will begin on June 4 and should take 14 days, cycling an average of around 75 miles a day.
Sean said: "We are doing this to help raise awareness of men’s mental health, help prevent male suicide and just say that it is ok to talk."
They have set a fundraising target of £5,000.
