The 'Love Local' at Nunnington Hall is a celebration of all the charities, community groups, small businesses and social enterprises in the Ryedale area.

On Sunday (May 14) the National Trust will welcome stalls from the local area into the garden selling goods, raising awareness and showing off how brilliant Ryedale and the surrounding area is. The event is free to attend.

Laura Kennedy, experience and programming manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “Love Local is one of my favourite days of the year. There’s always a great atmosphere in the grounds.

"The event is free to attend and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from all our surrounding areas.”

The stall holders include StaylorArt, a local artist specialising in watercolour and acrylic paintings of local landmarks and York Rescue Boats, a service ran by volunteers that patrol the city, respond to emergency calls and run an education program.

On this celebratory day of all things local, admission will be free to Nunnington Hall, with the house, exhibitions and gardens all available.

It will also be the final opportunity to see the ‘Nunnington through the seasons’ exhibition by Rachel Dein.