ENTRY to a popular house and gardens in North Yorkshire will be free this weekend as part of a 'Love Local' scheme.
The 'Love Local' at Nunnington Hall is a celebration of all the charities, community groups, small businesses and social enterprises in the Ryedale area.
On Sunday (May 14) the National Trust will welcome stalls from the local area into the garden selling goods, raising awareness and showing off how brilliant Ryedale and the surrounding area is. The event is free to attend.
Laura Kennedy, experience and programming manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “Love Local is one of my favourite days of the year. There’s always a great atmosphere in the grounds.
"The event is free to attend and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from all our surrounding areas.”
The stall holders include StaylorArt, a local artist specialising in watercolour and acrylic paintings of local landmarks and York Rescue Boats, a service ran by volunteers that patrol the city, respond to emergency calls and run an education program.
On this celebratory day of all things local, admission will be free to Nunnington Hall, with the house, exhibitions and gardens all available.
It will also be the final opportunity to see the ‘Nunnington through the seasons’ exhibition by Rachel Dein.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here