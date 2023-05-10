Conal Michael Jones Hawes, 19, persuaded staff at Novotel Hotel in Fewster Way, York, to let him into the building at 2am although he was not staying there, Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

Once inside, he demanded money, rummaged through three areas of the hotel’s ground floor, stole a staff door fob and went upstairs to the guest rooms.

In one room, the occupant woke up to find Hawes standing next to him and jumped out of bed.

“Give me your money or I will kill you,” Hawes said and grabbed the other man.

The hotel guest managed to push Hawes backwards, open the room door and scream for help.

Hawes fled through the hotel and out along the bank of the River Ouse.

Ms Morrison said that in another room, Hawes had stolen a passport, wallet, credit cards and train tickets from a sleeping guest.

The victim knew nothing until he woke the next morning to find he had no means of getting home, said Ms Morrison.

In a personal statement at the time, the victim - a tour leader - said he was worried about what he would do but would have to smile and put a brave face on it so he wouldn’t ruin the last day of his group’s holiday.

Police alerted by hotel staff tracked Hawes with the aid of CCTV and intercepted him near Ouse Bridge.

A police dog found stolen items including the passport that Hawes had thrown away as he fled.

Hawes, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted robbery and two of burglary, all committed at the hotel in the early hours of May 17 last year.

Graham Parkin, defending, said Hawes had had “substantial” mental health issues for more than 10 years and had been “passed from pillar to post” without getting treatment until recently.

Recorder Anthony Hawks told Hawes: “That isn’t an excuse for your anti-social behaviour nor does it lessen the impact of it on people who have to put up with it.

“It is no consolation to the man who woke up in the middle of the night finding a stranger in his bedroom threatening to kill him.”

But he decided to suspend the prison sentence because of Hawes' age and mental health problems.

He told Hawes: “I am going to give you a chance to see if you cannot get stabilised within the community and co-operate with the treatment you are getting.”

He gave him an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition Hawes does 40 days’ rehabilitative activities and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Mr Parkin told the judge that with the support Hawes is now getting, he could stop offending.

York Crown Court heard that Hawes was put on a community order between the hotel offences and the sentencing hearing for assault and violence in a police station.