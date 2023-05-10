The charity was called out to help Frosty, a white cat who was clinging in fear to the chimney stack of the property in Burton Stone Lane, just north of the city centre.

The house cat had escaped out of a skylight but was unable to get back into the house.

Frosty, who is deaf, rarely ventures outside and didn’t heed the calls for help or the offers of food placed indoors by his owners.

Cat stuck on roof in York for 24 hours - fire crews called to scene

The RSPCA always advises people to try and allow cats to make their own way down from heights and to try and tempt them with smelly treats before calling for help.

But frightened Frosty could not be coaxed down and had spent the night on the roof of the terrace property when the RSPCA and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at 2.20pm on the afternoon of Tuesday May 2.

Fire officers from York and Huntington used an aerial ladder platform to reach the cat.

RSPCA trainee animal rescue officer (ARO) James Dack managed to take hold of the feline - who was unhurt despite his ordeal - and took him down to safety.

RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell said: “Frosty was really scared and didn’t want to come back in for food. Because he is deaf he also didn’t respond to the calls of his worried owners.

“He’d jumped out onto the roof through an open skylight window and had been there overnight. While we tell people to try and encourage their cats to come down, he was stuck for over 24 hours and needed help.

Claire continued: “Our new recruit, James, went up on the platform. He is on a 17-week training course, so this was a good experience for him. He grabbed Frosty, put him in a basket and took him down to his owners (pictured) who were delighted - they were worried as the cat usually doesn’t leave the house.”

The RSPCA, who run a shelter in Landing Lane, York, works closely with the emergency services and says it is incredibly grateful for any help it receives.

The charity can request the help of the fire and rescue service and some crews use animal rescues for training, but emergencies involving people always take their priority.

Firefighters rescue cat stuck on telegraph pole in York

Last month, firefighters were called to Bede Avenue one evening to rescue a cat which had been stuck up a telegraph pole. The RSPCA had originally tried to rescue the pet themselves, but they needed the York fire crew’s 9 metre ladder!

To support the RSPCA go to its website or call its donation line on 0300 123 8181.