That characterful combination is what gives the city its uniqueness and no doubt accounts for the millions of visitors it attracts each year.

But how to convey this dual aspect of our city?

That was the task we gave to members of our Camera Club.

Here are seven photos under the theme of 'York past and present' - with a note from each photographer about their chosen image and composition.

Barney Sharratt's explains his photo of one of the city's e-bikes next to the Jorvik Centre: "In Jorvik mythology, Thor, the Viking god, rode the heavens in a chariot, creating thunder and lightening as he went. These days I travel here, there and everywhere on a Jorvik electric 'chariot' but without any significant disturbance of the heavens!"

Sue Gabbatiss chose to capture spring flowers against some city landmarks: "Spring tulips outside The Castle Museum, with Clifford's Tower in view, brightening up a rainy morning last week."

Tulips outside Castle Museum with Clifford's Tower in distance by Sue Gabbatiss (Image: Sue Gabbatiss)

Lisa Young went for a vintage mode of transport and said: "The old Pullman double deckers still getting used today."

Lee Cocker gave us a bird's eye view of York past and present from an aerial view above the city.

Garry Hornby took us back to wartime with a photo from Elvington air museum's '40s weekend.

Christine Hainsworth photographed All Saints Church, Huntington and said: "As mentioned in the Doomsday Book, but this is a photo taken this present day."

Carys Tew photo had a poignant note: "Marygate Tower (1324) and new art installation remembering those who have died in wars, past and present."

Carys Tew's photo of 'York past and present' (Image: Carys Tew)

