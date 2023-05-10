A well-known TV professor is to bring his upcoming UK tour to York.
Professor Brian Cox has announced a final raft of theatre dates to conclude his sell-out, live arena tour ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’, including York’s Barbican.
He will visit York on February 21, 2024, with presale tickets available from Ticketmaster from today (May 10) and general sale to take place at 10am on Friday (May 12) via www.briancoxlive.co.uk
At the event organisers have said Professor Cox will discuss the story of "how we came to be and what we can become".
Using state of the art screen technology, venues across the have been filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes, and the latest theories of the origin of the universe.
Organisers have said that the talk is a “celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science” and an “optimistic vision” of the future.
The Professor is widely recognised having presented a number of science programmes for the BBC including The Universe (2021), The Planets’ (2018), Forces of Nature (2016), Human Universe (2014), Wonders of Life (2012), Wonders of the Universe (2011) and Wonders of the Solar System (2010).
As an author, Brian has also sold over a million books worldwide.
