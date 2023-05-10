In January, Saint Catherine’s was the first hospice to use the Yorkshire and Humber Shared Care Record (YHCR). This is a digital record of a patient that holds vital information from across care settings, including hospitals, GPs, social and community services.

Having access to patient information via the YHCR allows appropriate hospice staff to quickly check a patient’s history, allergies, medications and importantly for Saint Catherine’s, their end-of-life care wishes.

Sarah Holloway, team leader for community palliative care at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Having access to the Shared Care Record has been a game changer for us. Whether we are in the hospice or visiting patients in their home, using our laptops we can see at a glance the medical record from one place and any notes from other clinicians about the patient including their care wishes. This gives everyone confidence at a very difficult time.”

Sarah Callin, medical director at Saint Catherine’s, said the team have already seen "great benefits" from using the Yorkshire and Humber Shared Care Record.

Saint Catherine’s is a Scarborough-based hospice delivering palliative and end of life care to over 3,000 patients a year.