NEW mum Shania McCullough got a double surprise when her son Ronan was born - not only did he have a full head of hair, but he also had a tooth.
Ronan was born at York Hospital weighing 9lb 10oz.
Having a baby born with a tooth is quite rare with approximately one out of every 2,000 newborns coming into the world with at least one tooth.
Ronan is just one of seven new babies we are meeting today.
Time to meet York's new babies...
---
Ronan Edward McCullough
Baby's date of birth?
30th January 2023
Baby's weight?
9lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Shania McCullough and Connor Taylor
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Emergency caesarean section under general anaesthesia after the epidural stopped working and my labour wasn't progressing, he was born with a full head of hair and a tooth!
---
Eden Duckworth
Baby's date of birth?
26/02/2023
Baby's weight?
6lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Georgia Bulmer and Rik Duckworth
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Arrived three weeks early
---
---
Arabella Moses
Baby's date of birth?
10/03/2023
Baby's weight?
5lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Rachel Green and Bradley Moses
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Huntington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Category one emergency c-section due to a failed induction and both treated for sepsis
---
Ava Rose Robertson
Baby's date of birth?
25/03/2023
Baby's weight?
4lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lauren Robertson and Matthew Robertson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Huntington
Anything unusual about the birth?
No pain relief used. Induced on 23rd and she was born 25th at 3:29am
---
Theodore Robert Wright
Baby's date of birth?
26/02/2023
Baby's weight?
5lb 15 oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Karma Brown, Steven Wright
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induced labour
---
Harry John Haskayne
Baby's date of birth?
06/02/2023
Baby's weight?
6lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
James and Paige Haskayne
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Full Sutton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Couldn't wait to meet us, arriving three and a half weeks early!
---
Vinnie Robert Stewart
Baby's date of birth?
30/03/2023
Baby's weight?
8 pound 4 ounces
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Jordan Stewart and Amy Williamson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Huntington,York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
