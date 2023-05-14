Ronan was born at York Hospital weighing 9lb 10oz.

Having a baby born with a tooth is quite rare with approximately one out of every 2,000 newborns coming into the world with at least one tooth.

Ronan is just one of seven new babies we are meeting today.

If you have had a baby recently and would like them to appear in The Press and online (for free) get in touch via the Send Now link at the bottom of this article. Or you can also fill out this online form: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies

Time to meet York's new babies...

---

Ronan Edward McCullough

Ronan (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

30th January 2023

Baby's weight?

9lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Shania McCullough and Connor Taylor

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Emergency caesarean section under general anaesthesia after the epidural stopped working and my labour wasn't progressing, he was born with a full head of hair and a tooth!

---

Eden Duckworth

Eden (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

26/02/2023

Baby's weight?

6lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Georgia Bulmer and Rik Duckworth

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Arrived three weeks early

---

Read next:

* Mum beats 200 million-to-one odds and gives birth to identical triplets in York

* 'We are very blessed to have him - it could have easily gone either way'

---

Arabella Moses

Arabella (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

10/03/2023

Baby's weight?

5lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Rachel Green and Bradley Moses

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Huntington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Category one emergency c-section due to a failed induction and both treated for sepsis

---

Ava Rose Robertson

Ava Rose meets big brother Arthur

Baby's date of birth?

25/03/2023

Baby's weight?

4lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lauren Robertson and Matthew Robertson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Huntington

Anything unusual about the birth?

No pain relief used. Induced on 23rd and she was born 25th at 3:29am

---

Theodore Robert Wright

Theodore

Baby's date of birth?

26/02/2023

Baby's weight?

5lb 15 oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Karma Brown, Steven Wright

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induced labour

---

Harry John Haskayne

Harry

Baby's date of birth?

06/02/2023

Baby's weight?

6lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

James and Paige Haskayne

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Full Sutton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Couldn't wait to meet us, arriving three and a half weeks early!

---

Vinnie Robert Stewart

Vinnie

Baby's date of birth?

30/03/2023

Baby's weight?

8 pound 4 ounces

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Jordan Stewart and Amy Williamson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Huntington,York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

* These photos will appear in The Press on Tuesday

* Send us your baby photo. If you have had a baby recently and would like them to appear in The Press and online (for free) get in touch via the Send Now tab below...