Since the Press revealed how a ‘big hitter’ was eyeing up the £2.5 million Towton Hall, near Tadcaster, which comes with its own pub the Rockingham Arms, a string of household names have been suggested as the potential new owner.

Could it be Taylor Swift, who is reportedly looking for a love nest with her latest lover, London-born Matthew Healy.

And last year Harry Styles was reported to be looking to splash some of his vast fortune on a multimillion pound house. Maybe he has turned his attention on North Yorkshire?

But whole range of ‘well known pop stars’ could be in the running, particularly as Yorkshire has a distinguished heritage in the pop scene with many big names too.

Might it have been Ed Sheeran, who was born in Halifax, though he grew up in Sussex? Rumoured to have busked in York at some stage, Ed has performed at Roundhay Park, but he has just been sighted in New York, busking on its underground after winning a court case this week.

Ed Sheeran (Image: PA)

Most pop stars prefer the delights of London, Surrey or the Cotswolds, with the convenience of the capital and its airports for international travel. So let’s look at the other Tykes who could have dropped by.

Well, from just down the road is in Leeds is Mel B. The 47-year-old Spice Girl was born in Hyde Park and grew up in Kirkstall. After the highs and lows of Hollywood, with a string of failed relationships, a more settled life close to her birthplace might be just what Melanie Brown needs.

Mel B. Picture: PA (Image: PA)

Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs also has a great local connection. Keighley-born, he was educated in Leeds before making it big. Aged 45, Ricky might also be seeking a quieter life.

Electro-pop band duo Soft Cell count as a Yorkshire band despite vocalist Marc Almond coming from Southport. He and musician Dave Ball formed the band at Leeds Polytechnic, so what better way to recall the early 80s than buying back into the county that launched them. Tainted love! No way!

Yorkshire in the 1980s also produced The Human League, the Sheffield-based electro-pop group headed by Phil Oakey. Their flagship hit was ‘Don’t you want me?’. Of course we do!

Don’t forget New Romantics, ABC, headed by Martin Fry, also from Sheffield. The sight of those broad acres will have given Martin ‘The Look of Love.’

Sheffield also produced Brit-pop band Pulp, who enjoyed great success in the 1990s. But will frontman Jarvis Cocker find ‘Common People’ in scenic Towton?

The Arctic Monkeys also came from Sheffield. Front man Alex Turner is bound to ask of the hall ‘RU Mine?’.

Hull popsters The Housemartins produced many hits in the 1980s. How apt for frontman Paul Heaton, who later formed the Beautiful South, to buy a place with a pub to sing ‘Happy Hour.’

And we mustn’t forget Bradford lad Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction. Now, performing solo, the one direction for Zayn could well be up the A64.