The new artefacts relate to the internationally renowned flier Amy Johnson, who set long distance records during the 1930s.

Amy, originally from Hull, flew in the Second World War and disappeared during a ferry flight.

The cause of her death is still unknown.

Now, items belonging to the pilot are on display at Sewerby Hall Museum near Bridlington.

The first item is a leather belt worn by Amy in the latter stages of her historic flight to Australia in May 1930.

The leather belt worn by Amy during the flight (Image: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

It has been modified at some point with extra holes, and was presented by Amy to the donor's father, Charles W. Scott, who was a Forestry Officer working at Insein, in what was then Burma.

Amy crash-landed her aircraft 'Jason' there on May 13, 1930.

Charles organised repairs to Amy's plane, which allowed her to continue her flight.

He later wrote a letter to family back in England detailing his impressions of the pilot, which included the story of the belt.

Amy Johnson waving to crowds in Brisbane in 1930 (Image: Newsquest)

The letter read: “Miss Amy was wearing khaki shorts and complained pathetically that their pockets were so full of wrenches and other tools that her neat little suede leather belt did not sustain the said shorts adequately.

“Sir Walter Rayleigh was no quicker with his cloak to Queen Bess than CW Scott with his belt to Amy Johnson!

“I threw it at her feet and as the spectators gasped, I assured them they need not be afraid, for my shorts would NOT come down, being 'nailed to the mast’, sartorially speaking, by their waisted design!

Amy Johnson leaving Australia for Newcastle in 1930 (Image: Newsquest)

“So, she's flying in my good hefty belt, the one I bought, I think, at the saddlers in Castle Street; and in my room hangs a belt which I greatly honour, although my boy looks at it with suspicion and distain.

“Needless to say, this story has gone round the department and I am constantly chipped about Amy and my belt.

Read next:

“The name lends itself to a parody on 'Daisy, Daisy, on a bicycle made for two’.”

Amy's belt has now been donated to the Sewerby Hall collection by the Scott family.

Amy Johnson was the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia (Image: Newsquest)

On loan to Sewerby Hall from a private collection is a 1930s style leather flying helmet, believed to have been worn by Amy.

Also on loan is a contemporary newspaper detailing Amy’s reception in Hull when she visited in August 1930 for a celebration of her flying exploits.

Dr David Marchant, museums registrar, said: “We are thrilled to have these new items on display to add to our world famous Amy Johnson displays at Sewerby Hall.”

The objects will be on display at the hall until the end of this year.

Amy Johnson (Image: Newsquest)