The victim stood in front of a 16-year-old boy when he saw him shouting at the two other youngsters while holding a weapon in his hand near Millennium Bridge in York, said Rachael Landin, prosecuting.

“If you are going to stab someone, stab me,” said the teenager and tried to grab the hand the boy was holding the knife in. But the 16-year-old boy stabbed him, puncturing his lung.

“The complainant felt he was losing his breath and could see he was bleeding,” said Ms Landin.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told the 16-year-old he was a “silly young boy with a knife. Just thank your lucky stars nobody was killed".

He said carrying knives was dangerous.

“This was a silly schoolboy squabble, but a knife came into play,” the judge said. “When a knife comes into play it has to be a custodial sentence.”

The boy, of central York, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and carrying a knife.

He was given an 18-month detention and training order which starts today and has been in custody since he was arrested shortly after the incident on November 12 last year.

He cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Ms Landin said when questioned by police the boy had accused the victim of being a drug dealer.

Graham Parkin, for the 16-year-old, said he had had a bad upbringing away from York. When his father died, the boy’s grandparents had taken care of him and put him on the streets to beg.

The family had since brought him to York where he lives with relatives who had not been sufficiently streetwise to check who he was associating with.

Whilst in custody, he had changed his character and had been taking classes.

Mr Parkin claimed that the victim had been “up and about in just over a week”. The prosecution didn’t present any evidence about the teenager’s recovery.

Ms Landin said the victim had been drinking with friends in the city centre and had then walked by himself along the bank of the River Ouse to Millennium Bridge.

There he had seen the boy, with whom he had previously quarrelled over a girl, with two of the teenager’s friends.

His friends were backing away from the boy, and fearing for their safety, he had intervened.

After the stabbing, the boy ran away towards the bridge.

The boy was arrested soon afterwards in relation to an alleged assault. The prosecution dropped that matter after the boy admitted the offences at Millennium Bridge.