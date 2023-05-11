Roxi Greenwood said she would "give anything" to have her miniature Dachshund, Dash, back after he was hit by a car on Saturday (May 6).

Roxi was driving to visit her great grandma when her car was struck by rocks thrown from the iron bridge over the River Foss in Huntington Road in York. She pulled over to the side of the road to assess the damage, when Dash jumped out of the window into the oncoming traffic.

Sadly, Dash was hit by a car and died. He was just 18 months old.

Roxi said: "There's a massive hole in our home now. He was my baby.

"I'm very traumatised. I had to pick him up off the road and he died in my arms.

"He was such a character, it was a very tragic accident.

"I was only on a two-minute drive, you don't expect things like this to happen."

Roxi got Dash during the first Covid-19 lockdown to help her to cope with her anxiety - and he had also spent a lot of time with her mum, who has recently gone through surgery.

Roxi said Dash was a "very high maintenance" dog - and said he was her "pampered little pooch".

Roxi added: "I'm not angry, I just want to get the message out to some young people who don't think about the consequences of their actions.

"They don't realise the hurt they could be causing.

"I'd give anything to see Dash playing with my son in the garden again."

Roxi and her son have now buried Dash at the bottom of their garden.

North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an appeal to track down the people that threw the rocks onto the road while Roxi was driving.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen anyone on the bridge who was throwing stones into oncoming traffic.

"They'd be particularly keen to speak to any residents in the area who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who has captured doorbell footage of the incident.

"They'd also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash cam footage."

If you can help with this investigation, email lily.clennett@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1064 Clennett.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230080975 when passing on any information.