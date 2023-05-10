The popular event attracted thousands of people last year who, donning their rainbow colours and flags in support of the day, joined a parade through the city’s streets to the Knavesmire.

This year the event returns on Saturday, June 3, starting from the York Minster at 12pm and once again finishing at the Knavesmire, where its main festival event will take place.

For the main event organisers have teamed up with QueerArts UK CIC to offer a QueerArts stage with sponsorship from local organisations across the city.

Organisers have said the stage is the ‘first of its kind’ and will champion local and homegrown LGBTQ+ talent from singing, dancing, drag, burlesque, stand-up, and more.

Headlining the stage will be singer Beth McCarthy, who rose to fame after appearing on The Voice aged 16.

Beth McCarthy will headline the stage (Image: York Pride)

Community drag performers The Family Shambles will be hosting the stage with sponsorship from York counselling service, Serendipity.

The stage will also include a performance from York’s LGBTQ+ choir Colours of the Rainbow.

Founder and director of QueerArts UK CIC Wayne Dawson said: “This is an exciting and historic moment for York.

“I’ve lived in the city since 2015 and I don’t think we’ve had anything quite like this, ever.

“York needs more spaces for LGBTQ+ people, especially ones that celebrate our creativity. A stage like this has never been more needed in York.”

The stage will champion local and homegrown LGBTQ talent from singing, dancing, drag, burlesque, stand-up and more (Image: York Pride)

Managing director of York Pride Greg Stephenson said: “It’s great to be working with Wayne and the QueerArts UK team to be bringing a brand-new stage to York Pride 2023.

“This stage, along with our Main Stage, Dance Tent and YO1 Radio Community Stage, will make York Pride 2023 the most diverse and inclusive in terms of line-up and ensuring our Pride event has something for everyone throughout the day.

“We have an abundance of local LGBT+ talent and we are pleased to be able to facilitate and financially support this new space at York Pride to celebrate and support local talent.”

Last year's York Pride event (Image: Ed Horner)

Emergency services joined in the fun at last year's event (Image: Newsquest)

To find out more about the stage, register your interest on the Eventbrite page and follow QueerArts UK CIC on Facebook and Instragram.

Auditions for the stage will take place on May 13.

If you are interested and would like to perform on the stage, email waynedawson@queerarts.co.uk

Further upcoming QueerArts UK CIC events include the QueerCreatives networking event at The Impossible York, St Helen’s Square, from 7pm on May 10, and a performance by stand-up comedian Clare Summerskill at Theatre@41, in Monk Gate at 7.30pm on May 12.

For more information about York Pride visit https://yorkpride.org.uk/events-2023/

Aviva employees at the Pride parade last year (Image: Newsquest)

The team from York Dungeon supporting the Pride event last year (Image: Newsquest)