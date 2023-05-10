North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for the public's help to locate 24-year-old Thomas Levitt, who was last seen at 12.15pm yesterday (May 9) in Haxby Road in York.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Thomas is described as a white man, stocky build 5’10 in height, with a short dark beard.

"When he was last seen he was wearing a navy-blue hooded top, navy blue knee length jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

"Thomas has strong links with the Cleveland and Leeds areas.

"Police are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. Officers are now asking for anyone who may have seen Thomas, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately."

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-09052023-0453 when passing information.