North Yorkshire Police officers are urgently appealing for help to trace a missing Goole man who they believe to be in the Whitby area.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Our officers are currently searching for Nicholas Thompson, 51, who went missing from work in the Goole area before travelling to North Yorkshire.

"He was last seen leaving his work address in Goole at about 7.30am yesterday morning (May 9) and his friends and family have been unable to contact him.

"The last known sighting of his car was in the Langbourne Road area in the centre of Whitby a few hours after he had left work.

"We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen Nicholas, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

"He is described as a white male, 5’10 with a larger build, short dark hair with a pierced left ear and tattoo on his wrist.

"Nicholas was last seen wearing a zip up maroon/purple hoodie, black ‘Converse’ style trainers, black jeans and he may be wearing a baseball/flat cap.

"Nicholas also has links to the Wakefield area."

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Quote reference number NYP-09052023-0526 when passing information.