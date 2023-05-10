A MISSING North Yorkshire man has been found safe and well by police officers.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they are pleased to say that the 51-year-old missing man from Goole who was believed to be in the Whitby area has been found safe and well.
A spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, it really does make a difference."
