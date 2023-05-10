But no, this is nothing to do with the Beatles.

Instead, local operatic company York Opera are bringing their Spring production of Donizetti’s comic opera The Elixir of Love to the venue.

"The Elixir is one of Donizetti’s best known and best loved operas," said a spokesperson for the company.

"It features the charlatan Doctor Dulcamara, who visits a rural village and convinces the villagers that his ‘love potion’ is just what they need to enhance their humdrum lives."

The plot revolves around the local landowner Adina, a wealthy and attractive young woman who is ardently loved by Nemorino - a villager for whom she apparently feels nothing.

Adina is more attracted to Sergeant Belcore, a dashing soldier whose regiment is passing through the village.

But could Dulcamara’s potion make a difference? Or is it, in fact, a hoax? Expect comic mix-ups and misunderstandings galore...

Ian Thompson- Smith as Dr Dulcamara in rehearsals for York Opera's production of The Elixir of Love (Image: Ben Lindley)

"Donizetti is known for writing both serious and comic operas," the York Opera spokesperson said. "The Elixir of Love is foremost among the comedies."

York Opera will field a strong line-up of soloists led by Ian Thomson Smith in the crucial role of Dr. Dulcamara.

The young couple, Adina and Nemorino, will be played by Alexandra Mather and Hamish Brown and Sergeant Belcore by David Valsamidis.

Lydia Campbell completes the line-up as Gianetta, a local village girl.

Musical direction is by Steve Griffiths and stage direction by Christopher Charlton Matthews, assisted by Elizabeth Gardner.

York Opera in The Elixir of Love, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, May 18,19 and 20 at 7.30pm. Ticketsavailable for all performances from the JR Theatre Box Office - boxoffice@jrtheatre.co.uk or 01904 501935.