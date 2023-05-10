A plant swap event is to take place in York, raising money for a good cause.
St Bede’s Pastoral Centre, in Blossom Street, is hosting a ‘Big Charity Plant Swap’ fundraising event on Saturday, May 13, from 10am - 12pm to raise money for the charity Mary’s Meals.
Mary’s Meals serve nutritious school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest communities.
At the event visitors can bring along their own plants and take new ones home for a donation.
Fiona Hill, St Bede’s Centre & Programming Manager, said: “The work that Mary’s Meals does is truly incredible and we are great supporters of their dedicated team who are making such a difference to children’s lives.
Read next:
- Warning after dogs bitten by venomous snakes near York
- 'Very well-known pop star' could be moving to property near York
- York's big wheel is back - or it will be when they finish building it
“£19.15 can feed a child for a year while also supporting their education - it is astonishing that such a small amount can change a child’s life.
“We know how generous the people of York are, and have always been, and hope we can encourage people to come along to such a worthwhile fundraising activity.”
Anyone who would like to support the charity but cannot attend on the day is asked to contact the team on 01904 464900.
For more information about Mary’s Meals, visit: https://www.marysmeals.org.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here