The Station Hotel, a traditional community pub in Filey, has received the investment to improve its beer garden just in time for the summer months.

At the helm are licensee duo, Andy Quinn and Victoria Bagley, who have been at the pub for over three years together, with Andy having been at the pub for over six years himself.

The investment at the Station Hotel was funded by leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, who own over 1,550 pubs across the country.

The revamp has included a complete makeover to its external beer garden (Image: Supplied)

The refurbishment has ensured the pub is in 'ship-shape' for a busy summer season ahead and has included a complete makeover to its external beer garden, including new furniture, new festoon lighting, as well as a beautiful pagoda to ensure use all year round.

The pub’s beer garden is split into three areas, seating over 250 people in total. The popular community pub also hosts three self-contained hotel rooms.

Mr Quinn said: “I am over the moon with the refurbishment – it looks amazing and will further cement the pub at the heart of the community.

"The feedback we’ve had so far has been fantastic and we can’t wait for a busy summer ahead.

"I look forward to seeing our regular customers and hopefully some new faces over the coming months.”

Andy said he has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, working in pubs his entire life and is no stranger to the local are, having lived in Filey for around 25 years.

The pub hosts an annual schedule of events to ensure it sits at the heart of the community, including regular live sport, live music and karaoke every Friday.

The venue also offers different food, including stone baked pizzas, mixed grill, burgers, as well as vegan options such as falafel wraps and nachos.

Andy Longley, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “It’s been amazing to see the results of our investment scheme at the Station Hotel.

"Andy and Victoria are real community heroes and have demonstrated their passion for the pub through their fantastic work within the community, bringing people together.

"We wish the team every success for the future.”