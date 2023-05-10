Eddy Clarkson, from York, took on the challenge of running 80 miles in less than a day to raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Eddy, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia eight years ago when he was 20, took part in the Yorkshire Wolds Run, running 130km in 19 hours, more than three marathons back-to-back.

Starting at Hessle and finishing in Filey, Eddy described the challenge as "one of the hardest things he has ever taken on".

He said: “Going into the challenge, I was excited, nervous and a bit naïve. I knew it was going to be difficult but with my determination and the support from my family and friends, I knew the only outcome would be finishing.

“The hardest part of the challenge was entering into the third marathon distance, having just completed the hardest section of the route.

“I am so thankful for the support I had on the day by fellow runners, friends and family. There were only three miles that I ran on my own throughout the whole 80 miles and in every village, the support crew were there with supplies and encouragement.

"I could not have completed the challenge without the support of others, very much like my reliance on the Teenage Cancer Trust during my treatment for leukaemia.

“Recovery is going well, being perfectly honest, the two days after the challenge I spent 90 per cent of the day in bed. However, I am pleased to say I am feeling a lot better.”

Eddy has raised more than £20,000 for the charity over the years (Image: Supplied)

Eddy, who is a four-times Ironman, changed his training from the usual swim, bike and run, to strength work in the gym and trail running. He trained consistently trained five to six times per week, averaging at least 10 hours per week.

So far, Eddy has raised £9,366 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The charity supported Eddy when he was diagnosed with cancer. He was approached by the trust and asked if he would like to be treated on the charity’s dedicated ward at St James’s University Hospital.

Eddy said: “This was a game-changer, the doctors and nurses at York were incredible but the facilities Teenage Cancer Trust offered allowed me to have as much of a normal life as possible."

While in hospital, Eddy had four cycles of chemotherapy and was in hospital for seven months. He got the all clear in December 2015.

Since then, on each milestone of Eddy being clear of cancer, he has set himself challenges and raised money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In total Eddy has raised £22,813 for the charity.

His donation page remains open at: bit.ly/3Be2S4w