And the trust has pledged that any operations and appointments will be rearranged "as a priority".

The NHS England figures shows 135 appointments in acute care were rescheduled on May 1 and 2 at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust because of the nurses' strikes.

Of them, 61 were inpatient appointments and 74 were outpatient.

Speaking on the delayed appointments, a spokesperson for the York trust said: "As we have seen with previous industrial action, disruption is inevitable. Unfortunately, we had to postpone a number of operations and appointments over the period of strike action, which we will be re-arranging as a priority.

"We appreciate this situation is frustrating for patients affected and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Across England, at least 7,600 appointments were cancelled and rescheduled in acute care as a result of the 28-hour strike.

The data also shows at least 5,000 staff joined picket lines on May 1, but many hospitals did not report workforce figures so the number is likely to be much higher.

At York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust, 34 staff members were recorded as absent on May 1 due to strike action.

Nurses taking part in the strike action (Image: PA)

Charlotte McArdle, NHS England’s deputy chief nurse, said despite extensive efforts to limit disruption, the recent industrial action had a very significant impact for patients and staff.

She added: “Across the NHS we have now seen more than half a million appointments and procedures rescheduled over the last six months as a result of strikes from staff in a range of NHS roles – and with each strike, it is becoming harder.

"Our staff are doing all they possibly can to manage the disruption and deliver rescheduled appointments as quickly as possible."

Health Secretary Steve Barclay warned the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) that the deal which most unions accepted was the “final offer”. However, the union vowed to ballot members later this month and warned strikes could take place across all of NHS England between June and December.

The Government is currently offering a five per cent pay rise plus a one-off sum of at least £1,655.

An RCN spokesperson said the impact on patients is the "hardest part" and added nursing staff are apologetic about the individual patients affected.

"We are taking this action, however, because everyday nursing staff and patients are suffering as staff shortages affect patient safety," they said. “Patients and the public know that and their support is appreciated and not taken for granted."

They said the campaign has “always been about patients and a safe NHS".

“The Government will never tackle the backlog without nursing staff nor fill the record number of unfilled nurse jobs without paying them fairly.”