Greens knew it would be challenging as junior partner in a coalition but successfully rose to the challenge of making the climate emergency a core focus for council action.

We didn’t get everything right and will learn from that experience.

Now the loss of Green representatives on City of York Council clearly puts the responsibility onto the new administration to take speedy action on climate - alongside economy and health - using the joined-up 10-year strategies we helped get in place last November.

We will be pushing Labour to fulfil their pledges and tackle the difficult issues.

This includes adopting a new radical Transport Strategy with clear targets that cut emissions, improve air quality, remove cross-city traffic and help us reach zero carbon by 2030.

Andy D’Agorne,

York Green Party, Broadway West, York